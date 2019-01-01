QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
22.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
193.9M
Outstanding
Amplia Therapeutics Ltd is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. Its molecule, AMP945 is a pure play inhibitor, while the second molecule, AMP886, is a multi-action molecule that hits two other important cancer pathways - VEGFR3 and FLT3.

Amplia Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplia Therapeutics (OTCPK: INNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amplia Therapeutics's (INNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amplia Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amplia Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF)?

A

The stock price for Amplia Therapeutics (OTCPK: INNMF) is $0.1159 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:01:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amplia Therapeutics.

Q

When is Amplia Therapeutics (OTCPK:INNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Amplia Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplia Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplia Therapeutics (INNMF) operate in?

A

Amplia Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.