|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ifinix (OTCEM: INIX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ifinix.
There is no analysis for Ifinix
The stock price for Ifinix (OTCEM: INIX) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 17:37:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ifinix.
Ifinix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ifinix.
Ifinix is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.