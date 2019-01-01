QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Ifinix Corp is a consulting and management holdings company. It has a trading platform combines order routing, trade management, charting, analytical information, news, and fundamental data from all major data and information sources into a single three workstation environment.

Ifinix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ifinix (INIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ifinix (OTCEM: INIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ifinix's (INIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ifinix.

Q

What is the target price for Ifinix (INIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ifinix

Q

Current Stock Price for Ifinix (INIX)?

A

The stock price for Ifinix (OTCEM: INIX) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 17:37:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ifinix (INIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ifinix.

Q

When is Ifinix (OTCEM:INIX) reporting earnings?

A

Ifinix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ifinix (INIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ifinix.

Q

What sector and industry does Ifinix (INIX) operate in?

A

Ifinix is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.