Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immuneering
Immuneering Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting IMRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 466.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Immuneering initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immuneering, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immuneering was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immuneering (IMRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Immuneering (IMRX) is trading at is $4.41, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
