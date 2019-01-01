QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
74.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interra Copper Corp, formerly IMC International Mining Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It holds interests in the Bullard Pass Project located in Arizona, the United States, and Cathedral Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Interra Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interra Copper (IMIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interra Copper (OTCQB: IMIMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interra Copper's (IMIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interra Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Interra Copper (IMIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interra Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Interra Copper (IMIMF)?

A

The stock price for Interra Copper (OTCQB: IMIMF) is $0.0387 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:07:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interra Copper (IMIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interra Copper.

Q

When is Interra Copper (OTCQB:IMIMF) reporting earnings?

A

Interra Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interra Copper (IMIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interra Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Interra Copper (IMIMF) operate in?

A

Interra Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.