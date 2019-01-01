QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.22/0.70%
52 Wk
166.5 - 226
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
35.54
Open
-
P/E
53.27
EPS
0
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
IMCD NV manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and food ingredients. The firm's product portfolio consists of two major categories: life sciences and industrials. Life sciences products include pharmaceuticals, personal-care products, and food and nutrition additives and ingredients. Industrials products include coatings, lubricants, synthesis chemicals, plastics, and detergents for home and commercial use. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, other emerging markets, and United States. Most of IMCD's revenue comes from Europe.

IMCD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMCD (IMDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMCD (OTCPK: IMDZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IMCD's (IMDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMCD.

Q

What is the target price for IMCD (IMDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMCD

Q

Current Stock Price for IMCD (IMDZF)?

A

The stock price for IMCD (OTCPK: IMDZF) is $173.1949 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:04:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMCD (IMDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMCD.

Q

When is IMCD (OTCPK:IMDZF) reporting earnings?

A

IMCD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMCD (IMDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMCD.

Q

What sector and industry does IMCD (IMDZF) operate in?

A

IMCD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.