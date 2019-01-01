QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
32.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Infinite Group Inc provides managed information technology and virtualization services. It also develops and renders cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers products such as Nodeware which assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing solutions, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Infinite Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infinite Gr (IMCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infinite Gr (OTCQB: IMCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Infinite Gr's (IMCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infinite Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Infinite Gr (IMCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infinite Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Infinite Gr (IMCI)?

A

The stock price for Infinite Gr (OTCQB: IMCI) is $0.15765 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:33:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infinite Gr (IMCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinite Gr.

Q

When is Infinite Gr (OTCQB:IMCI) reporting earnings?

A

Infinite Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infinite Gr (IMCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infinite Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Infinite Gr (IMCI) operate in?

A

Infinite Gr is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.