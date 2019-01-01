QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
I-Minerals Inc is principally engaged in the development of the Helmer-Bovill industrial mineral property located in Latah County, Idaho. The Helmer-Bovill property is comprised of eleven mineral leases that host potentially economic deposits of feldspar, quartz and kaolinitic clays, primarily kaolinite and halloysite. Its only operating segment is the exploration and development of its resource property.

I-Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy I-Minerals (IMAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of I-Minerals (OTCPK: IMAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are I-Minerals's (IMAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for I-Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for I-Minerals (IMAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for I-Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for I-Minerals (IMAHF)?

A

The stock price for I-Minerals (OTCPK: IMAHF) is $0.0162 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does I-Minerals (IMAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for I-Minerals.

Q

When is I-Minerals (OTCPK:IMAHF) reporting earnings?

A

I-Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is I-Minerals (IMAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for I-Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does I-Minerals (IMAHF) operate in?

A

I-Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.