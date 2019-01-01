Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands miner. It is the largest global producer of zircon, and the third-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile, synthetic rutile) behind Rio Tinto and Tronox. Low zircon costs are underpinned by the high-grade Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia but reserve life is less than 10 years. The Sierra Rutile operations in Sierra Leone lack a cost advantage but expansions could bring some scale economies if they can be effectively executed. A 20% shareholding in Deterra Royalties brings exposure to the high-quality Mining Area C iron ore royalty. Iluka's nascent rare earths operation at Eneabba is a low-cost source of rare earth oxides neodymium and praseodymium, albeit with a reserve life of only around 10 years.