There is no Press for this Ticker
Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands miner. It is the largest global producer of zircon, and the third-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile, synthetic rutile) behind Rio Tinto and Tronox. Low zircon costs are underpinned by the high-grade Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia but reserve life is less than 10 years. The Sierra Rutile operations in Sierra Leone lack a cost advantage but expansions could bring some scale economies if they can be effectively executed. A 20% shareholding in Deterra Royalties brings exposure to the high-quality Mining Area C iron ore royalty. Iluka's nascent rare earths operation at Eneabba is a low-cost source of rare earth oxides neodymium and praseodymium, albeit with a reserve life of only around 10 years.

see more
Iluka Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iluka Resources (ILKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iluka Resources (OTCPK: ILKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iluka Resources's (ILKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iluka Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Iluka Resources (ILKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iluka Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Iluka Resources (ILKAF)?

A

The stock price for Iluka Resources (OTCPK: ILKAF) is $8.0832 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iluka Resources (ILKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iluka Resources.

Q

When is Iluka Resources (OTCPK:ILKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Iluka Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iluka Resources (ILKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iluka Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Iluka Resources (ILKAF) operate in?

A

Iluka Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.