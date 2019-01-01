QQQ
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada. It derives revenue from investment properties which includes rents from tenants under leases, parking, laundry and other ancillary services.

InterRent REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InterRent REIT (IIPZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InterRent REIT (OTC: IIPZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InterRent REIT's (IIPZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InterRent REIT.

Q

What is the target price for InterRent REIT (IIPZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InterRent REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for InterRent REIT (IIPZF)?

A

The stock price for InterRent REIT (OTC: IIPZF) is $12.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:18:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InterRent REIT (IIPZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is InterRent REIT (OTC:IIPZF) reporting earnings?

A

InterRent REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InterRent REIT (IIPZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InterRent REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does InterRent REIT (IIPZF) operate in?

A

InterRent REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.