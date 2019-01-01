Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy
Inspira Technologies Oxy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ: IINN) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting IINN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 459.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ: IINN) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Inspira Technologies Oxy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inspira Technologies Oxy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inspira Technologies Oxy was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) is trading at is $1.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
