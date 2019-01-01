QQQ
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA: IHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF's (IHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)?

A

The stock price for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA: IHY) is $22.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA:IHY) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) operate in?

A

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.