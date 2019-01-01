QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Integrative Health Technologies Inc provides scientific and testing resources, research and development experience, and financial resources to aid healthcare companies in the discovery, testing and marketing of their healthcare products and technologies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrative Health Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrative Health Tech (IHTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrative Health Tech (OTCEM: IHTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrative Health Tech's (IHTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrative Health Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Integrative Health Tech (IHTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrative Health Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrative Health Tech (IHTI)?

A

The stock price for Integrative Health Tech (OTCEM: IHTI) is $0.0008 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 15:47:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrative Health Tech (IHTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrative Health Tech.

Q

When is Integrative Health Tech (OTCEM:IHTI) reporting earnings?

A

Integrative Health Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrative Health Tech (IHTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrative Health Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrative Health Tech (IHTI) operate in?

A

Integrative Health Tech is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.