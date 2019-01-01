QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interactive Health Network is a publicly traded holding company. It manufactures, markets and sells lifestyle products and nutraceuticals. The firm's subsidiaries are involved in the business of supplements for health and anti-aging and also in the supply of horticulture and other agriculture products to both businesses and individuals.

Interactive Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interactive Health (IGRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interactive Health (OTCEM: IGRW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interactive Health's (IGRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interactive Health.

Q

What is the target price for Interactive Health (IGRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interactive Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Interactive Health (IGRW)?

A

The stock price for Interactive Health (OTCEM: IGRW) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 19:19:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interactive Health (IGRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interactive Health.

Q

When is Interactive Health (OTCEM:IGRW) reporting earnings?

A

Interactive Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interactive Health (IGRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interactive Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Interactive Health (IGRW) operate in?

A

Interactive Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.