|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interactive Health (OTCEM: IGRW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Interactive Health.
There is no analysis for Interactive Health
The stock price for Interactive Health (OTCEM: IGRW) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 19:19:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Interactive Health.
Interactive Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Interactive Health.
Interactive Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.