There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ignis Petroleum Group Inc is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Ignis Petroleum Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ignis Petroleum Group (OTCEM: IGPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ignis Petroleum Group's (IGPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ignis Petroleum Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ignis Petroleum Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG)?

A

The stock price for Ignis Petroleum Group (OTCEM: IGPG) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:18:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ignis Petroleum Group.

Q

When is Ignis Petroleum Group (OTCEM:IGPG) reporting earnings?

A

Ignis Petroleum Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ignis Petroleum Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ignis Petroleum Group (IGPG) operate in?

A

Ignis Petroleum Group is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.