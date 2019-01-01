QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.04 - 8.2
Mkt Cap
11.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Informa PLC is a British multinational publishing and events company that operates several different publishing brands across the United Kingdom, North America, China, and Europe. The company has five operating divisions: Informa Markets, Informa Connect, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The company provides the data in the fields of pharma, finance, maritime, construction, aviation, fashion, marketing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and others through its divisions. The Informa Markets division contributes to the majority of the revenue.

Informa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Informa (IFPJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Informa (OTCPK: IFPJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Informa's (IFPJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Informa.

Q

What is the target price for Informa (IFPJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Informa

Q

Current Stock Price for Informa (IFPJF)?

A

The stock price for Informa (OTCPK: IFPJF) is $7.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Informa (IFPJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Informa.

Q

When is Informa (OTCPK:IFPJF) reporting earnings?

A

Informa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Informa (IFPJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Informa.

Q

What sector and industry does Informa (IFPJF) operate in?

A

Informa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.