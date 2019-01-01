|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Informa (OTCPK: IFPJF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Informa.
There is no analysis for Informa
The stock price for Informa (OTCPK: IFPJF) is $7.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Informa.
Informa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Informa.
Informa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.