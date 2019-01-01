Informa PLC is a British multinational publishing and events company that operates several different publishing brands across the United Kingdom, North America, China, and Europe. The company has five operating divisions: Informa Markets, Informa Connect, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The company provides the data in the fields of pharma, finance, maritime, construction, aviation, fashion, marketing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and others through its divisions. The Informa Markets division contributes to the majority of the revenue.