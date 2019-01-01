QQQ
Intercorp Peru Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services. The company's operating segments includes Banking, Insurance, Wealth Management, Food Retail, Pharmacies, Shopping malls, and Others. The banking segment includes mainly loans, credit facilities, deposits, and demand deposits. It generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. The company has a presence in Peru, the United States of America, Panama, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Supranational, Ecuador, and Other Countries.

