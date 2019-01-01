QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd manufacturer of medical imaging devices. Its products include 1600Plus X-series, Veterinary DR System, Magellan medical image processing software, Sirius Veterinary image processing software, CCD technology, Aquarius 8600, and VetnovaXion DR series. Geographically, it has two segments namely China and the Americas of which Americas generates a majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imaging Dynamics Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imaging Dynamics Co (OTCPK: IDYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imaging Dynamics Co's (IDYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imaging Dynamics Co.

Q

What is the target price for Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imaging Dynamics Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF)?

A

The stock price for Imaging Dynamics Co (OTCPK: IDYLF) is $0.876 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:56:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imaging Dynamics Co.

Q

When is Imaging Dynamics Co (OTCPK:IDYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Imaging Dynamics Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imaging Dynamics Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Imaging Dynamics Co (IDYLF) operate in?

A

Imaging Dynamics Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.