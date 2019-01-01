QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
International Endeavors Corp is a publicly traded holding company. the company is engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the hospitality and green energy sector. Its portfolio includes Commercial and Agricultural Land and Buildings.

International Endeavors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Endeavors (IDVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Endeavors (OTCPK: IDVV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Endeavors's (IDVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Endeavors.

Q

What is the target price for International Endeavors (IDVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Endeavors

Q

Current Stock Price for International Endeavors (IDVV)?

A

The stock price for International Endeavors (OTCPK: IDVV) is $0.00675 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Endeavors (IDVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Endeavors.

Q

When is International Endeavors (OTCPK:IDVV) reporting earnings?

A

International Endeavors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Endeavors (IDVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Endeavors.

Q

What sector and industry does International Endeavors (IDVV) operate in?

A

International Endeavors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.