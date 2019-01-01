QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Idle Media Inc is an online media and entertainment company focused on developing innovative websites and applications. Idle Media owns and operates DatPiff, the leading source for new music and the largest collection of mixtapes on the web. With over 3 million unique visitors, the group has become the top new music destination for Artists, DJ's and Fans of Hip-Hop music.

Idle Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idle Media (IDLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idle Media (OTCEM: IDLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Idle Media's (IDLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idle Media.

Q

What is the target price for Idle Media (IDLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Idle Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Idle Media (IDLM)?

A

The stock price for Idle Media (OTCEM: IDLM) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 16:54:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idle Media (IDLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idle Media.

Q

When is Idle Media (OTCEM:IDLM) reporting earnings?

A

Idle Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idle Media (IDLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idle Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Idle Media (IDLM) operate in?

A

Idle Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.