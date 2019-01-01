QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IBITX Software Inc is a virtual and crypto-currency focussed FinTech company. It develops software for Initial Coin Offerings as Crowd Sales and the open trading of the currencies in a market like an environment as an exchange platform from FIAT to Crypto-Currencies. The company provides solutions such as cloud mining, and trading board.

IBITX Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBITX Software (IBXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBITX Software (OTCEM: IBXS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IBITX Software's (IBXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBITX Software.

Q

What is the target price for IBITX Software (IBXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBITX Software

Q

Current Stock Price for IBITX Software (IBXS)?

A

The stock price for IBITX Software (OTCEM: IBXS) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 2:32:44 PM.

Q

Does IBITX Software (IBXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IBITX Software.

Q

When is IBITX Software (OTCEM:IBXS) reporting earnings?

A

IBITX Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBITX Software (IBXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBITX Software.

Q

What sector and industry does IBITX Software (IBXS) operate in?

A

IBITX Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.