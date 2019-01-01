QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Integrated Business Systems & Services Inc is the designer and marketer of Synapse, a family of Web-based transaction processing tools and application software products. The company's customers use Synapse to enhance existing enterprise resource-planning software by automating manufacturing and printing processes and tying together supply chains. Synapse also allows its users to automate shop floor operations, integrate disparate systems and programs, and collect data through RFID.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IBSS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBSS (IBSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBSS (OTCEM: IBSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IBSS's (IBSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBSS.

Q

What is the target price for IBSS (IBSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBSS

Q

Current Stock Price for IBSS (IBSS)?

A

The stock price for IBSS (OTCEM: IBSS) is $0.0035 last updated Today at 3:03:59 PM.

Q

Does IBSS (IBSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IBSS.

Q

When is IBSS (OTCEM:IBSS) reporting earnings?

A

IBSS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBSS (IBSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBSS.

Q

What sector and industry does IBSS (IBSS) operate in?

A

IBSS is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.