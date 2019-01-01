QQQ
Industrial Bank of Korea is a financial institution domiciled in Korea. The company principally earns revenue from interest income. The bank organises itself into seven segments: retail, corporate, money market, investment banking, credit card, foreign exchange, and others. Corporate banking operations represent more than half consolidated revenue, with retail banking operations the next most significant segment. The vast majority of revenue is derived domestically. The Republic of Korea is a majority shareholder in Industrial Bank of Korea.

Analyst Ratings

