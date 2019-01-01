QQQ
SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: IBND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF's (IBND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: IBND) is $32.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA:IBND) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) operate in?

A

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.