Range
6.53 - 6.6
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/18.3K
Div / Yield
0.22/3.30%
52 Wk
4.63 - 7.49
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
49.45
Open
6.59
P/E
11.1
EPS
0.74
Shares
630.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 7:55AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Hypera SA is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company has a focus on the major pharmaceutical segments of the Brazilian market, along with a presence in nonprescription drugs and branded generics. Hypermarcas also possesses a share of generic medicines and prescription products. The company also has a wide sales and distribution structure.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Hypera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hypera (HYPMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hypera (OTCPK: HYPMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hypera's (HYPMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hypera.

Q

What is the target price for Hypera (HYPMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hypera

Q

Current Stock Price for Hypera (HYPMY)?

A

The stock price for Hypera (OTCPK: HYPMY) is $6.558 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hypera (HYPMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Hypera (OTCPK:HYPMY) reporting earnings?

A

Hypera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Hypera (HYPMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hypera.

Q

What sector and industry does Hypera (HYPMY) operate in?

A

Hypera is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.