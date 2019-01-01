QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
906.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
19.3M
Outstanding
Hawkeye Systems Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiary, it distributes PPE(Personal Protective Equipment) and other Pandemic Management supplies to enterprise-level customers and government agencies.

Analyst Ratings

Hawkeye Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawkeye Systems (HWKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawkeye Systems (OTCQB: HWKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawkeye Systems's (HWKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hawkeye Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Hawkeye Systems (HWKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hawkeye Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawkeye Systems (HWKE)?

A

The stock price for Hawkeye Systems (OTCQB: HWKE) is $0.0469 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:30:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawkeye Systems (HWKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hawkeye Systems.

Q

When is Hawkeye Systems (OTCQB:HWKE) reporting earnings?

A

Hawkeye Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hawkeye Systems (HWKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawkeye Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawkeye Systems (HWKE) operate in?

A

Hawkeye Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.