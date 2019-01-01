QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Humatech Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of organic-based, nutrients for use in plants and naturally occurring mineral feed supplements for animals.

Humatech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humatech (HUMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humatech (OTCPK: HUMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humatech's (HUMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Humatech.

Q

What is the target price for Humatech (HUMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Humatech

Q

Current Stock Price for Humatech (HUMT)?

A

The stock price for Humatech (OTCPK: HUMT) is $0.003 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humatech (HUMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Humatech.

Q

When is Humatech (OTCPK:HUMT) reporting earnings?

A

Humatech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Humatech (HUMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humatech.

Q

What sector and industry does Humatech (HUMT) operate in?

A

Humatech is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.