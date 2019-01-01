QQQ
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Huabao International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its segments are Flavours and fragrances, Tobacco raw materials, aroma raw materials, and Condiment. The company generates maximum revenue from Flavours and fragrances segment. Its Flavours and fragrances segment includes research and development, production and sale of flavours and fragrances products.

Huabao Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: HUABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huabao Intl Hldgs's (HUABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huabao Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huabao Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF)?

A

The stock price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: HUABF) is $0.5633 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huabao Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:HUABF) reporting earnings?

A

Huabao Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huabao Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUABF) operate in?

A

Huabao Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.