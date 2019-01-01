QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
HTC Corporation is a Taiwanese consumer electronics company. Its products include smartphones, tablets, cameras, wearable fitness devices, and virtual reality headsets. Its flagship HTC One M9 smartphone competes in the midrange market and is powered by Android. The UA HealthBox provides tools for athletes to get a better picture of their health, including sleep, activity, and nutrition. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Taiwan, with the rest coming from countries in Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.


HTC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HTC (HTCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HTC (OTCPK: HTCKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HTC's (HTCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HTC.

Q

What is the target price for HTC (HTCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HTC

Q

Current Stock Price for HTC (HTCKF)?

A

The stock price for HTC (OTCPK: HTCKF) is $3.7 last updated Mon Nov 09 2020 20:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HTC (HTCKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 12, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is HTC (OTCPK:HTCKF) reporting earnings?

A

HTC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HTC (HTCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HTC.

Q

What sector and industry does HTC (HTCKF) operate in?

A

HTC is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.