Harrow Health, Inc. - 8.625% senior notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL), Dividends

Harrow Health, Inc. - 8.625% senior notes due 2026 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harrow Health, Inc. - 8.625% senior notes due 2026 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.