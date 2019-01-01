Comments

HOKRF
(HOKRF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in HOKRF (HOKRF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 505.06K to 476.90K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of 's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
476.90K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc07/15/202407/24/2024476,900999.99Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc06/28/202407/10/2024505,058999.99Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc06/14/202406/26/2024472,771999.99Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc05/31/202406/11/2024481,739999.99Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc05/15/202405/24/2024589,711999.99Get Alert
HOKRFHokuriku Electric Power Co Inc04/30/202405/09/2024601,000999.99Get Alert

