(HOKRF) Stock, Short Interest Report

15 minutes delayed
Short interest in HOKRF (HOKRF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 505.06K to 476.90K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.
Short interest for gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of 's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|07/15/2024
|07/24/2024
|—
|—
|476,900
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|06/28/2024
|07/10/2024
|—
|—
|505,058
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|06/14/2024
|06/26/2024
|—
|—
|472,771
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|05/31/2024
|06/11/2024
|—
|—
|481,739
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|05/15/2024
|05/24/2024
|—
|—
|589,711
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert
|HOKRF
|Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc
|04/30/2024
|05/09/2024
|—
|—
|601,000
|—
|999.99
|Get Alert