Hindalco Industries Ltd extracts raw materials and produces and sells industrial metals in the below segments: Copper, Aluminum, Novelis, and all other Segment. The Copper segment purchases raw materials and produces continuous cast copper rods, copper cathodes, sulphuric acid, gold, and silver. The firm hedges its copper and other precious metals costs through futures contracts in an attempt to match commodity price changes between the time it purchases the raw materials and sells the finished products. The Aluminum segment mines bauxite and produces hydrate and alumina, aluminum, and aluminum-based products. The majority of Hindalco's revenue comes from India. The firm is also expanding internationally with sales and operations worldwide.