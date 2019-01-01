Hammerson PLC is a real estate investment trust based in the United Kingdom. The company invests in, manages, and develops retail properties in Europe. The REIT's portfolio includes shopping centers, retail parks, outlets, and development projects. The company categorizes its operations into three segments based on geography: the United Kingdom segment, which delivers the majority of total revenue, the France segment, and the Ireland segment. The company generates revenue mainly from leasing its properties to retail tenants.