Hamlin Bank and Trust
(OTCPK:HMLN)
255.00
00
Last update: 2:57PM
15 minutes delayed

Hamlin Bank and Trust (OTC:HMLN), Dividends

Hamlin Bank and Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hamlin Bank and Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 26, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hamlin Bank and Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamlin Bank and Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2003 and was $2.85

Q
How much per share is the next Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.85 on July 1, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hamlin Bank and Trust (OTCPK:HMLN)?
A

The most current yield for Hamlin Bank and Trust (HMLN) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 1, 2003

