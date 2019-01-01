QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.18 - 4.8
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
473.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd is engaged in the operation of an airport and an ancillary hotel and provision of related services in the PRC. The company engages and generates revenues from the operational activities at the Meilan Airport of the Hainan Province in the People's Republic of China (PRC). Under its aeronautical businesses, the firm provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business includes the leasing of commercial and retail spaces at Meilan Airport, franchising of airport-related business, advertising, car parking, cargo handling, and sales of consumable goods.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hainan Meilan Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hainan Meilan Intl (OTCPK: HMCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hainan Meilan Intl's (HMCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hainan Meilan Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hainan Meilan Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF)?

A

The stock price for Hainan Meilan Intl (OTCPK: HMCTF) is $3.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:56:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hainan Meilan Intl.

Q

When is Hainan Meilan Intl (OTCPK:HMCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Hainan Meilan Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hainan Meilan Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Hainan Meilan Intl (HMCTF) operate in?

A

Hainan Meilan Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.