Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd is engaged in the operation of an airport and an ancillary hotel and provision of related services in the PRC. The company engages and generates revenues from the operational activities at the Meilan Airport of the Hainan Province in the People's Republic of China (PRC). Under its aeronautical businesses, the firm provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business includes the leasing of commercial and retail spaces at Meilan Airport, franchising of airport-related business, advertising, car parking, cargo handling, and sales of consumable goods.