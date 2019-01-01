QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.23 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
109.2K/417.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
58.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
237.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
HealthLynked Corp operates a cloud-based online personal medical information and record archiving system for patients and doctors to keep track of medical information via the Internet in a cloud-based system. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Health Services Segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HealthLynked Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HealthLynked (HLYK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HealthLynked's (HLYK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HealthLynked.

Q

What is the target price for HealthLynked (HLYK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HealthLynked

Q

Current Stock Price for HealthLynked (HLYK)?

A

The stock price for HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) is $0.2455 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HealthLynked (HLYK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HealthLynked.

Q

When is HealthLynked (OTCQB:HLYK) reporting earnings?

A

HealthLynked does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HealthLynked (HLYK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HealthLynked.

Q

What sector and industry does HealthLynked (HLYK) operate in?

A

HealthLynked is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.