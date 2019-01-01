Hongli Group Stock (NASDAQ:HLP), Short Interest Report

|Open1.400
|Close1.370
|Vol / Avg.106.612K / 97.928K
|Mkt Cap17.814M
|Day Range1.370 - 1.463
|52 Wk Range1.298 - 8.680
Short interest for Hongli Group gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hongli Group's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
