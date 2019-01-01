Hongli Group Inc
(NASDAQ:HLP)
$1.4399
0.0399[2.85%]
Last update: 6:32PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.4399
0[0.00%]
Open1.400Close1.370
Vol / Avg.106.612K / 97.928KMkt Cap17.814M
Day Range1.370 - 1.46352 Wk Range1.298 - 8.680

Hongli Group Stock (NASDAQ:HLP), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hongli Group gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hongli Group's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

15.2K

Short Interest %

0.53%

Days to Cover

1
Looking for the most shorted stocks?

