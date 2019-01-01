QQQ
Range
10.15 - 10.5
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.31/3.03%
52 Wk
9.73 - 12.07
Mkt Cap
341.9M
Payout Ratio
18.37
Open
10.5
P/E
8.47
EPS
0.27
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
High Liner Foods Inc is a Canadian company which is mainly engaged in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The company sells its products to institutions, health care facilities, and quick-service family and casual dining establishments. Its foodservice brands include High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, FPI, Viking, American Pride, High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and others.

Analyst Ratings

High Liner Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Liner Foods (HLNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Liner Foods (OTCPK: HLNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Liner Foods's (HLNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Liner Foods.

Q

What is the target price for High Liner Foods (HLNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Liner Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for High Liner Foods (HLNFF)?

A

The stock price for High Liner Foods (OTCPK: HLNFF) is $10.2499 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Liner Foods (HLNFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is High Liner Foods (OTCPK:HLNFF) reporting earnings?

A

High Liner Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Liner Foods (HLNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Liner Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does High Liner Foods (HLNFF) operate in?

A

High Liner Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.