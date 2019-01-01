QQQ
Hellix Ventures Inc is a Canada-based natural resource company. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its operating segments include oil and gas operation and mineral property exploration.

Hellix Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hellix Ventures (HLLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hellix Ventures (OTCEM: HLLXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hellix Ventures's (HLLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hellix Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Hellix Ventures (HLLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hellix Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Hellix Ventures (HLLXF)?

A

The stock price for Hellix Ventures (OTCEM: HLLXF) is $0.02 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 16:35:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hellix Ventures (HLLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellix Ventures.

Q

When is Hellix Ventures (OTCEM:HLLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Hellix Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hellix Ventures (HLLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hellix Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Hellix Ventures (HLLXF) operate in?

A

Hellix Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.