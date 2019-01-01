QQQ
Halfords Group PLC is a British retailer of automotive and cycling products. The company also provides repair services. The company operates retail stores and auto centers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it participates in online retail as well. The business is divided into two segments: retail and auto centers. The retail segment operates retail outlets for its automotive, bike, and clothing products. The auto centers segment operates centers for car servicing and repair in the U.K. Halfords' key cycling brands include Apollo, Carrera, and Boardman, but the company offers third-party bike brands as well.

Halfords Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Halfords Group (HLFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halfords Group (OTCPK: HLFDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Halfords Group's (HLFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Halfords Group.

Q

What is the target price for Halfords Group (HLFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Halfords Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Halfords Group (HLFDF)?

A

The stock price for Halfords Group (OTCPK: HLFDF) is $4.45 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halfords Group (HLFDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halfords Group.

Q

When is Halfords Group (OTCPK:HLFDF) reporting earnings?

A

Halfords Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Halfords Group (HLFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halfords Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Halfords Group (HLFDF) operate in?

A

Halfords Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.