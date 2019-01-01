HONG LEONG BANK BHD by Hong Leong Bank BHD (OTC:HLFAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HONG LEONG BANK BHD by Hong Leong Bank BHD reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.