QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.21/0.94%
52 Wk
18.62 - 36.78
Mkt Cap
997.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
47.18
EPS
0
Shares
45.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Hong Kong Technology Venture Co Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of multimedia business, including the end-to-end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services such as Multimedia Business. The company's products include skincare products, cosmetics, furniture, electronics, fashion, nursing, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hong Kong Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Kong Technology (OTCPK: HKTVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Kong Technology's (HKTVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Kong Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Kong Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY)?

A

The stock price for Hong Kong Technology (OTCPK: HKTVY) is $21.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:02:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Technology.

Q

When is Hong Kong Technology (OTCPK:HKTVY) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Kong Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Kong Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Kong Technology (HKTVY) operate in?

A

Hong Kong Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.