Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
48.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
97.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Hanjiao Group Inc operates in the healthcare industry. The company is engaged in the business of dietary supplements and nutritional products for middle-aged and elderly people.

Hanjiao Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanjiao Group (HJGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanjiao Group (OTCPK: HJGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanjiao Group's (HJGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanjiao Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hanjiao Group (HJGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanjiao Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanjiao Group (HJGP)?

A

The stock price for Hanjiao Group (OTCPK: HJGP) is $0.5 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanjiao Group (HJGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanjiao Group.

Q

When is Hanjiao Group (OTCPK:HJGP) reporting earnings?

A

Hanjiao Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanjiao Group (HJGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanjiao Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanjiao Group (HJGP) operate in?

A

Hanjiao Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.