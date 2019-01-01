|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hanjiao Group (OTCPK: HJGP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hanjiao Group.
There is no analysis for Hanjiao Group
The stock price for Hanjiao Group (OTCPK: HJGP) is $0.5 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hanjiao Group.
Hanjiao Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hanjiao Group.
Hanjiao Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.