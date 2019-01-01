Huisen Household Intl Gr (OTC:HHIGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Huisen Household Intl Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Huisen Household Intl Gr Questions & Answers
When is Huisen Household Intl Gr (OTCPK:HHIGF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Huisen Household Intl Gr
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Huisen Household Intl Gr (OTCPK:HHIGF)?
There are no earnings for Huisen Household Intl Gr
What were Huisen Household Intl Gr’s (OTCPK:HHIGF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Huisen Household Intl Gr
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.