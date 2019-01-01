QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
41.6M
Outstanding
Highway 50 Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of assets and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia and Nevada, USA. It has three projects Golden Brew; Porter Canyon and Monroe.

Highway 50 Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highway 50 Gold (OTCPK: HGGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Highway 50 Gold's (HGGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highway 50 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highway 50 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF)?

A

The stock price for Highway 50 Gold (OTCPK: HGGCF) is $0.1933 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:44:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highway 50 Gold.

Q

When is Highway 50 Gold (OTCPK:HGGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Highway 50 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highway 50 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Highway 50 Gold (HGGCF) operate in?

A

Highway 50 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.