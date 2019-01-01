ñol

Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF
(ARCA:HFND)
$19.98
-0.011[-0.06%]
At close: Oct 12
Day Range19.97 - 20.1252 Wk Range19.97 - 20.11Open / Close20.12 / 19.97Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.15.9K / 31.9KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price19.99
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (ARCA:HFND), Quotes and News Summary

Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (ARCA: HFND) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (ARCA: HFND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF's (HFND) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND)?
A

The stock price for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (ARCA: HFND) is $19.98 last updated Today at October 12, 2022, 7:52 PM UTC.

Q
Does Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF.

Q
When is Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (ARCA:HFND) reporting earnings?
A

Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF.