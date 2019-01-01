ñol

ñol

HFB Financial
(OTCPK:HFBA)
32.00
-0.50[-1.54%]
Last update: 9:56AM
15 minutes delayed

HFB Financial (OTC:HFBA), Dividends

HFB Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HFB Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.46%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HFB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HFB Financial (HFBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HFB Financial.

Q
What date did I need to own HFB Financial (HFBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HFB Financial (HFBA). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next HFB Financial (HFBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HFB Financial (HFBA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for HFB Financial (OTCPK:HFBA)?
A

The most current yield for HFB Financial (HFBA) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 30, 2004

