Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting HEPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 354.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Hepion Pharmaceuticals initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hepion Pharmaceuticals was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) is trading at is $0.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
