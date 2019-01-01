ñol

Highwater Ethanol
(OTC:HEOL)
8600.00
00
Last update: 3:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5600 - 8600
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.1K / 4.8K
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap41M
P/E1.38
50d Avg. Price8600
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3374.87
Total Float-

Highwater Ethanol (OTC:HEOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Highwater Ethanol reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$58.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Highwater Ethanol using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Highwater Ethanol Questions & Answers

Q
When is Highwater Ethanol (OTC:HEOL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Highwater Ethanol

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Highwater Ethanol (OTC:HEOL)?
A

There are no earnings for Highwater Ethanol

Q
What were Highwater Ethanol’s (OTC:HEOL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Highwater Ethanol

