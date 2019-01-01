QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
0.36/7.17%
52 Wk
4.76 - 7.08
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
69.47
Open
-
P/E
8.86
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Founded in 1985, Hengan International is a leading health and hygiene product manufacturer in China. Its business comprises tissue paper products (47% of sales), sanitary napkins (34% of sales), disposable diapers (11% of sales), and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hengan International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hengan International (HEGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hengan International (OTCPK: HEGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hengan International's (HEGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hengan International.

Q

What is the target price for Hengan International (HEGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hengan International

Q

Current Stock Price for Hengan International (HEGIF)?

A

The stock price for Hengan International (OTCPK: HEGIF) is $4.95 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:54:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hengan International (HEGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International.

Q

When is Hengan International (OTCPK:HEGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Hengan International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hengan International (HEGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hengan International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hengan International (HEGIF) operate in?

A

Hengan International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.