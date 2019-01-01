|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (ARCA: HEDJ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund.
There is no analysis for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
The stock price for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (ARCA: HEDJ) is $74.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the ARCA.